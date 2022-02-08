Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 46,112 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,083,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSLS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. 243,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,090. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $17.55.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other ReShape Lifesciences news, CFO Thomas Stankovich purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 40,060 shares of company stock valued at $65,540 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.