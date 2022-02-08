Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.8% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $1,100,891,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after buying an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM opened at $216.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.60. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $213.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.74.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $97,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $501,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,821 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,961 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

