Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Receives €7.72 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €7.72 ($8.87).

Several research firms have recently commented on SHA. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.05) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.34) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($8.39) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.34) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($10.11) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

FRA:SHA opened at €6.48 ($7.44) on Friday. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($12.99) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.24). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.17.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

