Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 2,275.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,243 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,054 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth $138,840,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,776,000 after buying an additional 792,936 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,101,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,167,000 after buying an additional 286,417 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth $23,689,000. Finally, INCA Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 503,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,971,000 after buying an additional 161,433 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAP stock opened at $135.00 on Tuesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $680.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.38.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

