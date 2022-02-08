Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 40.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $44,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

CARR stock opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

