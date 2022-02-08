Schroder Investment Management Group Has $2.96 Million Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,122 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.06% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $96.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $59.87 and a 1 year high of $97.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.52.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

