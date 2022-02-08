Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3.30 Million Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 1,231.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,675 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.25% of GDS worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GDS shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

