Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Williams Companies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 46.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 116,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 98.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $31.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.