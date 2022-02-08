Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 220,505 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Flex by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Flex by 21.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Flex by 18.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Flex by 128.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

