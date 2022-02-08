Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.77. 19,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,348. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.78. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08.

