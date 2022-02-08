Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.85% of Scorpio Tankers worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 77,596 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,418,000 after buying an additional 102,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 40,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.72.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $852.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.82. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.21%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

