Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Seaboard by 15.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Seaboard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Seaboard by 17.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Seaboard by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Seaboard by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard stock opened at $3,919.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. Seaboard Co. has a 12 month low of $3,099.02 and a 12 month high of $4,400.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.31.

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

