Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 103,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $36.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.29. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $40.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

