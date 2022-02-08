Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Price Hits $0.0160

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $327,150.96 and $55,717.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00049529 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,052.66 or 0.07087818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,000.65 or 0.99841060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00052308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00054668 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006336 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

