Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $886.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will announce $886.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $895.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $878.28 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $798.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS.

Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.64. 2,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $64.36 and a one year high of $91.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 21.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

