SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Announces Earnings Results

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE SLQT traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.42. 1,085,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,861. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. SelectQuote has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $33.00.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLQT. Credit Suisse Group lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.05.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
