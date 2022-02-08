SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Announces Earnings Results

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE SLQT traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.42. 1,085,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,861. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. SelectQuote has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $33.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLQT. Credit Suisse Group lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SelectQuote stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 2,737.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

