SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.43 EPS

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. SelectQuote’s revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE SLQT traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,861. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $557.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLQT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SelectQuote stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 2,737.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

