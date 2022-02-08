Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Down to $3.70

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.59. Senseonics shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 95,312 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Get Senseonics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.44.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Senseonics news, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $345,441.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,536 shares of company stock valued at $793,134. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SENS. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.