ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $71,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total transaction of $490,695.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,589 shares of company stock worth $11,650,840 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

NYSE NOW opened at $573.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.75. The firm has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.81, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

