Shannan Bamforth Acquires 90,000 Shares of Codrus Minerals Ltd (ASX:CDR) Stock

Codrus Minerals Ltd (ASX:CDR) insider Shannan Bamforth acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$10,800.00 ($7,659.57).
About Codrus Minerals
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company’s portfolio (excluding properties treated as ‘held for sale’) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Codrus Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codrus Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.