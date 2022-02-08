Shell’s (SHEL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,038 ($27.56) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.57) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.75) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($33.81) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,100 ($28.40) to GBX 2,350 ($31.78) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,500 ($33.81) to GBX 2,700 ($36.51) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,419.71 ($32.72).

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,061.50 ($27.88) on Friday. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.35) and a one year high of GBX 2,075.50 ($28.07).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.91%.

About Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

