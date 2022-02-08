Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.03 Million

Analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will announce sales of $146.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.80 million. Shift4 Payments reported sales of $88.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year sales of $517.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $499.20 million to $527.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $699.77 million, with estimates ranging from $674.30 million to $749.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.56.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $126,638.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.93. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

