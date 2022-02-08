Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $1,450.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,800.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,503.67.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $866.89 on Monday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $780.00 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,209.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,395.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,279,730,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,829,928,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,422,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,928,520,000 after buying an additional 126,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,826,682,000 after buying an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

