Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Given New C$1,840.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$1,840.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2,068.00.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at C$1,096.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 12.95. The firm has a market cap of C$137.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1,539.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1,763.74. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of C$990.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,228.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total transaction of C$1,103,996.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$963,291.30. Also, Director Colleen Johnston sold 185 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total transaction of C$400,469.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 939 shares in the company, valued at C$2,032,652.88.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

