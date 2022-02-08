Showcase Trading Up 33.9% Over Last 7 Days (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Showcase has a market cap of $109,101.92 and approximately $2,620.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded up 33.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,125.86 or 0.07115959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00055317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,816.00 or 0.99746255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00055369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

