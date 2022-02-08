Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Given New €18.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €22.00 ($25.29) to €18.50 ($21.26) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.77.

Shares of GCTAF opened at $19.88 on Friday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

