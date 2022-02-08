Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Up to $13.55

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.55, but opened at $13.95. Similarweb shares last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 960 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Similarweb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ION Crossover Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,712,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Similarweb by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,684,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,172,000 after purchasing an additional 789,723 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,720,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,794,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,789,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Similarweb Company Profile (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

