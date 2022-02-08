Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $6.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,681. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.97%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simon Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.34% of Simon Property Group worth $574,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.
About Simon Property Group
Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.
