Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

NYSE:SSD traded up $12.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.28. 3,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,120. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.99. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,100 shares of company stock worth $995,035 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

