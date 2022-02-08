Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.33.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

