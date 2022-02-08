Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $87.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $81.00.

SKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

NYSE:SKY opened at $74.86 on Friday. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,345,000 after purchasing an additional 356,528 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 43.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,932,000 after buying an additional 318,298 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,678.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after buying an additional 224,841 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,144.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after buying an additional 214,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 282.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after buying an additional 205,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

