SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SKYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen cut SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

SKYW stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SkyWest has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $61.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SkyWest by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SkyWest by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

