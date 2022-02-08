Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $190.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $136.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.08. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $129.72 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $1,018,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,591 shares of company stock valued at $14,374,221. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

