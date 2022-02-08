SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

SmartFinancial has a payout ratio of 10.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

SMBK opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.98.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James upped their price objective on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

