SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
SmartFinancial has a payout ratio of 10.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.
SMBK opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.98.
SMBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James upped their price objective on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.
SmartFinancial Company Profile
SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.
