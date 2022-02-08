Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SNAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.73.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $37.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.19 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.06.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,642,567.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Snap by 14.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Snap by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth $210,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Snap by 1,473.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 66,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 7.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

