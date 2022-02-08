SnowGem Price Tops $0.0441 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 8th. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00017254 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000788 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

