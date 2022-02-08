Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target Increased to €34.70 by Analysts at UBS Group

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from €30.00 ($34.48) to €34.70 ($39.89) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($43.68) to €40.00 ($45.98) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($42.53) to €39.00 ($44.83) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.71) to €25.50 ($29.31) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $7.92 on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

