Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (OTMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OTMO opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $11.60.

A number of analysts have commented on OTMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

