Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.58

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and traded as low as $26.65. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $26.67, with a volume of 40,076 shares changing hands.
Separately, CLSA downgraded Sonic Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.18.
Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.
