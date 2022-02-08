Sonoco Products (SON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Sonoco Products to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $69.83.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.
Sonoco Products Company Profile
Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonoco Products (SON)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.