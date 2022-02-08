Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Sotera Health posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Sotera Health stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.26 and a beta of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 33.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sotera Health by 370.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,514,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,217,000 after buying an additional 1,980,563 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter worth $21,856,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Sotera Health by 354.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 997,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after buying an additional 778,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sotera Health by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after buying an additional 664,248 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.