South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the bank on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

South State has increased its dividend by 39.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. South State has a payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect South State to earn $6.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Shares of South State stock opened at $87.10 on Tuesday. South State has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 33.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that South State will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, South State presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.34.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the third quarter worth $435,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of South State by 66.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of South State by 136.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

