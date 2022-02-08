S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

S&P Global has raised its dividend payment by 54.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. S&P Global has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect S&P Global to earn $14.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $405.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $322.37 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $97.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $446.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.59.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in S&P Global stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

