SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,966,000 after buying an additional 825,500 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,835,000 after buying an additional 756,714 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $44,668,000. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $170.46. 244,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,321,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

