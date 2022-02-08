SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,321,922. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $178.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

