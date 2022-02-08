SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.5% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.78. 56,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,535. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.