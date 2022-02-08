SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 2.0% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $21,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.84. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,058. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.82. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.23 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

