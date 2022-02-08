SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stock Position Boosted by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 140.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,550,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,209 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,568,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,307,000 after buying an additional 802,826 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,102,000 after buying an additional 91,011 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,694,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,797,000 after buying an additional 466,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,503,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KRE traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $75.09. 260,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,558,926. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.12 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.64.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

