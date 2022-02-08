Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.69. 128,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,024,333. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAVE. MKM Partners lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

