Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Issues Earnings Results

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.78. 11,937,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,214,042. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.53. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAVE. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

